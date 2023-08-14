The Atlanta Braves (75-42) host the New York Yankees (60-58) to start a three-game series at Truist Park, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET on Monday. The Braves are coming off a series victory over the Mets, and the Yankees a series loss to the Marlins.

The Braves will call on Max Fried (3-1) versus the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (8-6).

Yankees vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (3-1, 2.50 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (8-6, 4.23 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees are sending Schmidt (8-6) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.23 ERA and 110 strikeouts over 115 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.

Schmidt is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the season.

Schmidt will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

Fried (3-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 29-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 2.50, a 5.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.056.

In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Fried has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

In seven appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

