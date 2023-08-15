The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Braves.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 53 walks while batting .284.

Judge has gotten at least one hit in 63.1% of his games this season (41 of 65), with more than one hit 15 times (23.1%).

He has gone deep in 27.7% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (26 of 65), with two or more RBI 13 times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 58.5% of his games this season (38 of 65), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .213 AVG .369 .338 OBP .504 .434 SLG .854 11 XBH 22 8 HR 14 19 RBI 26 46/24 K/BB 30/29 1 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings