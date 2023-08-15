DJ LeMahieu vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Braves Player Props
|Yankees vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Braves Odds
|Yankees vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Yankees vs Braves
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .241.
- LeMahieu will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last outings.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 66 of 97 games this year (68.0%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (16.5%).
- He has hit a home run in eight games this year (8.2%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (23 of 97), with more than one RBI six times (6.2%).
- He has scored in 31 of 97 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Yankees Players vs the Braves
- Click Here for Giancarlo Stanton
- Click Here for Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- Click Here for Billy McKinney
- Click Here for Aaron Judge
- Click Here for Gleyber Torres
- Click Here for Harrison Bader
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|45
|.258
|AVG
|.222
|.341
|OBP
|.286
|.429
|SLG
|.311
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|47/21
|K/BB
|42/16
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.64 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 24th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 55th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.