The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .241.

LeMahieu will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last outings.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 66 of 97 games this year (68.0%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (16.5%).

He has hit a home run in eight games this year (8.2%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (23 of 97), with more than one RBI six times (6.2%).

He has scored in 31 of 97 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Yankees Players vs the Braves

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 45 .258 AVG .222 .341 OBP .286 .429 SLG .311 18 XBH 10 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 47/21 K/BB 42/16 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings