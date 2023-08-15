At +6600, the New York Giants are No. 20 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York put together a 13-4-0 ATS record last year.

The Giants and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

New York totaled 333.9 yards per game on offense last year (18th in ), and it gave up 358.2 yards per game (25th) on defense.

The Giants collected five wins at home last season and four on the road.

New York went 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

In the NFC East, the Giants won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (188.5 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 708 yards.

In 17 games, Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (77.2 per game) and 10 TDs.

Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.

Parris Campbell had 63 catches for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Colts.

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (42.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

Bobby Okereke totaled 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Colts.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1500 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3500 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +1000 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1500 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

