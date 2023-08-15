Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- 3-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on August 15 at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .261 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.

Kiner-Falefa will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 over the course of his last games.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 87 games this year, with more than one hit in 14.9% of those games.

In 6.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in 22 games this season (25.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 33.3% of his games this season (29 of 87), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .238 AVG .281 .296 OBP .353 .361 SLG .381 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 16/9 K/BB 32/16 5 SB 5

