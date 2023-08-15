Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Braves - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- 3-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on August 15 at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .261 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 over the course of his last games.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 87 games this year, with more than one hit in 14.9% of those games.
- In 6.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in 22 games this season (25.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this season (29 of 87), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.238
|AVG
|.281
|.296
|OBP
|.353
|.361
|SLG
|.381
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|16/9
|K/BB
|32/16
|5
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Braves surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.64 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 35th in WHIP (1.244), and 55th in K/9 (6.7).
