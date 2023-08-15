Breanna Stewart leads the New York Liberty (24-6) against the Las Vegas Aces (27-3), one game after piling up 42 points in a 100-89 victory over the Fever, on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Prime Video.

The matchup has no set line.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Prime Video

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Liberty with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 90 Liberty 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-9.2)

Las Vegas (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 171.4

Liberty vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

New York's record against the spread is 13-16-0.

There have been 16 New York games (out of 29) that hit the over this year.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liberty Performance Insights

Offensively, the Liberty are the second-best team in the league (88.5 points per game). On defense, they are third-best (80.7 points allowed per game).

In 2023, New York is second-best in the league in rebounds (38.2 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (33.4).

The Liberty are seventh in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.8) and worst in turnovers forced (11.9).

Beyond the arc, the Liberty are best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 11.1. And they are second-best in 3-point percentage at 38%.

The Liberty are fifth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage defensively (34.4%).

In 2023, New York has attempted 42.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 57.9% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 35.0% of New York's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 65.0% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.