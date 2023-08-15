Tuesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (76-42) versus the New York Yankees (60-59) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on August 15.

The Braves will call on Bryce Elder (8-4) against the Yankees and Luis Severino (2-7).

Yankees vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Yankees vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have come away with 15 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (514 total, 4.3 per game).

The Yankees have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule