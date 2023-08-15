Yankees vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (76-42) versus the New York Yankees (60-59) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on August 15.
The Braves will call on Bryce Elder (8-4) against the Yankees and Luis Severino (2-7).
Yankees vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Yankees vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
- The Yankees have come away with 15 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- New York has played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- New York scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (514 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|@ White Sox
|L 9-2
|Ian Hamilton vs Mike Clevinger
|August 11
|@ Marlins
|W 9-4
|Ian Hamilton vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 12
|@ Marlins
|L 3-1
|Michael King vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 13
|@ Marlins
|L 8-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Eury Pérez
|August 14
|@ Braves
|L 11-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Max Fried
|August 15
|@ Braves
|-
|Luis Severino vs Bryce Elder
|August 16
|@ Braves
|-
|Randy Vasquez vs Charlie Morton
|August 18
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs Brayan Bello
|August 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Kutter Crawford
|August 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Pivetta
|August 22
|Nationals
|-
|Luis Severino vs Josiah Gray
