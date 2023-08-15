Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees take the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Yankees have +170 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest has been set at 11 runs.

Yankees vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 11 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The last 10 Yankees matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won in 15, or 38.5%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York and its opponents have hit the over in 54 of its 118 games with a total this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 25-31 27-16 33-43 47-50 13-9

