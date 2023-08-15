A couple of hot hitters, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Gleyber Torres, will try to keep it going when the Atlanta Braves play the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Yankees vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 163 home runs.

New York is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 514 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

New York averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Yankees have a combined 1.250 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Luis Severino (2-7) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw two innings out of the bullpen against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Severino has made six starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 White Sox L 9-2 Away Ian Hamilton Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins W 9-4 Away Ian Hamilton Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Michael King Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves L 11-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves - Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves - Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox - Home - Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Nick Pivetta 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino Josiah Gray

