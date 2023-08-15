The Atlanta Braves (76-42) and the New York Yankees (60-59) will go head to head on Tuesday, August 15 at Truist Park, with Bryce Elder getting the nod for the Braves and Luis Severino toeing the rubber for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Yankees have +180 odds to play spoiler. The total is 10.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-4, 3.64 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (2-7, 8.06 ERA)

Yankees vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 68, or 64.8%, of the 105 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 22-9 (winning 71% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in 15, or 38.5%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+115) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 4th Win AL East +30000 - 5th

