Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Braves on August 15, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Gleyber Torres and others on the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees before their matchup at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday at Truist Park.
Yankees vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Torres Stats
- Torres has put up 119 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .267/.334/.437 so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Marlins
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 53 walks and 45 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He's slashing .284/.416/.627 so far this season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Elder Stats
- The Braves' Bryce Elder (8-4) will make his 24th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 13 times in 23 starts this season.
- In 23 starts this season, Elder has lasted five or more innings 20 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.
- The 24-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 24th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 55th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 10
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|4.1
|7
|7
|5
|3
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 18
|2.2
|7
|7
|5
|4
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has recorded 159 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 55 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .337/.423/.572 on the season.
- Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with six walks and an RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|2-for-3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has collected 123 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 79 walks. He has driven in 107 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .276/.386/.621 slash line so far this season.
- Olson brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .432 with a double, five home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 13
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|4
|10
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
