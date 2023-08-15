You can see player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Gleyber Torres and others on the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees before their matchup at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Yankees vs. Braves Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 119 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .267/.334/.437 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 3 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 53 walks and 45 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashing .284/.416/.627 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Elder Stats

The Braves' Bryce Elder (8-4) will make his 24th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 23 starts this season.

In 23 starts this season, Elder has lasted five or more innings 20 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

The 24-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 24th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 55th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Aug. 10 5.0 6 5 5 5 2 at Cubs Aug. 5 4.1 7 7 5 3 3 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 7.0 4 1 1 3 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 6.0 4 2 2 2 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2.2 7 7 5 4 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 159 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 55 stolen bases.

He's slashing .337/.423/.572 on the season.

Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with six walks and an RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Mets Aug. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 12 2-for-3 3 0 1 2 1 at Mets Aug. 11 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 123 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 79 walks. He has driven in 107 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .276/.386/.621 slash line so far this season.

Olson brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .432 with a double, five home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 at Mets Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 12 3-for-5 3 2 4 10 0 at Mets Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

