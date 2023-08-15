The Atlanta Braves (76-42) are looking for continued power from a hitter on a roll against the New York Yankees (60-59) on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park. Sean Murphy is currently on a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (8-4) to the mound, while Luis Severino (2-7) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-4, 3.64 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (2-7, 8.06 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-7 with an 8.06 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw two innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an 8.06 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings over 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .332 to opposing hitters.

Severino has three quality starts this season.

Severino is trying to secure his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In one of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will hand the ball to Elder (8-4) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 23 games.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Elder has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 24th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 55th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

