The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 55 walks while batting .282.

Judge has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in 18 games this season (27.3%), homering in 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this year (39.4%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (19.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 57.6% of his games this season (38 of 66), with two or more runs 10 times (15.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .213 AVG .362 .338 OBP .504 .434 SLG .838 11 XBH 22 8 HR 14 19 RBI 26 46/24 K/BB 30/31 1 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings