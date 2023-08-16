On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .314 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Braves.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks while batting .242.

LeMahieu enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400.

In 68.4% of his games this year (67 of 98), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (16.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In eight games this season, he has homered (8.2%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this year (23 of 98), with two or more RBI six times (6.1%).

He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .258 AVG .225 .341 OBP .293 .429 SLG .314 18 XBH 10 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 47/21 K/BB 42/17 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings