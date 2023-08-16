Giancarlo Stanton vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .203.
- In 39 of 70 games this year (55.7%) Stanton has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (18.6%).
- In 17 games this season, he has homered (24.3%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Stanton has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this year (26 of 70), with more than one RBI 12 times (17.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (40.0%), including four multi-run games (5.7%).
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.198
|AVG
|.208
|.271
|OBP
|.295
|.437
|SLG
|.462
|12
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|32/12
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Morton (11-10) takes the mound for the Braves in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.71 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 29th, 1.461 WHIP ranks 57th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th.
