On Wednesday, Gleyber Torres (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in OBP (.332), slugging percentage (.434) and total hits (119) this season.

In 85 of 118 games this year (72.0%) Torres has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has driven in a run in 32 games this season (27.1%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 54 .271 AVG .259 .349 OBP .314 .480 SLG .386 22 XBH 16 13 HR 5 30 RBI 19 35/28 K/BB 33/18 7 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings