Right now the New York Jets are seventh in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1800.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

New York Betting Insights

New York covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Jets games.

Defensively, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up just 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).

The Jets put up a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

New York won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.

In the AFC East the Jets won only two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers had 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year, completing 64.6% of his throws for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game).

On the ground, Rodgers scored one touchdown and picked up 94 yards.

On the ground for the Vikings last season, Dalvin Cook scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 1,173 yards (69.0 per game).

In addition, Cook had 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, hauling in 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).

In 15 games played for the Packers, Allen Lazard had 60 receptions for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +1000 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1500 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +5000 6 October 15 Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +6600 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +1000 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2500 13 December 3 Falcons - +8000 14 December 10 Texans - +20000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2500 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

