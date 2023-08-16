Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the New York Jets are seventh in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1800.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
New York Betting Insights
- New York covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Jets games.
- Defensively, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up just 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).
- The Jets put up a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.
- New York won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.
- In the AFC East the Jets won only two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.
Jets Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers had 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year, completing 64.6% of his throws for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game).
- On the ground, Rodgers scored one touchdown and picked up 94 yards.
- On the ground for the Vikings last season, Dalvin Cook scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 1,173 yards (69.0 per game).
- In addition, Cook had 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
- In the passing game a season ago, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, hauling in 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).
- In 15 games played for the Packers, Allen Lazard had 60 receptions for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
- C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
