Yankees vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 16
Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (77-42) and the New York Yankees (60-60) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 7:20 PM on August 16.
The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (11-10) for the Braves and Randy Vasquez (2-1) for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Yankees 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-3.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
- The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (37.5%) in those games.
- New York has been listed as an underdog of +170 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
- New York scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (514 total, 4.3 per game).
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|@ Marlins
|W 9-4
|Ian Hamilton vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 12
|@ Marlins
|L 3-1
|Michael King vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 13
|@ Marlins
|L 8-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Eury Pérez
|August 14
|@ Braves
|L 11-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Max Fried
|August 15
|@ Braves
|L 5-0
|Luis Severino vs Bryce Elder
|August 16
|@ Braves
|-
|Randy Vasquez vs Charlie Morton
|August 18
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs Brayan Bello
|August 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Kutter Crawford
|August 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Pivetta
|August 22
|Nationals
|-
|Luis Severino vs Josiah Gray
|August 23
|Nationals
|-
|Randy Vasquez vs MacKenzie Gore
