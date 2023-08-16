Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (77-42) and the New York Yankees (60-60) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 7:20 PM on August 16.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (11-10) for the Braves and Randy Vasquez (2-1) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Yankees vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (37.5%) in those games.

New York has been listed as an underdog of +170 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

New York scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (514 total, 4.3 per game).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Yankees Schedule