Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will play Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees at Truist Park in the final of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 163 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

New York ranks 18th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 22nd in the majors with 514 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees rank 11th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

New York has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

New York has pitched to a 4.06 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.251 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Randy Vasquez (2-1) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, throwing 3 2/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing three hits.

Vasquez has made two starts of five or more innings in three chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his four chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Marlins W 9-4 Away Ian Hamilton Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Michael King Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves L 11-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves L 5-0 Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves - Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox - Home - Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Nick Pivetta 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals - Home Randy Vasquez MacKenzie Gore

