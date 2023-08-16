How to Watch the Yankees vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will play Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees at Truist Park in the final of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Braves vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Yankees Player Props
|Braves vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Yankees Odds
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 163 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- New York ranks 18th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- New York ranks 22nd in the majors with 514 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Yankees rank 11th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.
- New York has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.
- New York has pitched to a 4.06 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.251 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Randy Vasquez (2-1) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, throwing 3 2/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing three hits.
- Vasquez has made two starts of five or more innings in three chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his four chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Marlins
|W 9-4
|Away
|Ian Hamilton
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/12/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-1
|Away
|Michael King
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/13/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-7
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Eury Pérez
|8/14/2023
|Braves
|L 11-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Max Fried
|8/15/2023
|Braves
|L 5-0
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Bryce Elder
|8/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Randy Vasquez
|Charlie Morton
|8/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Brayan Bello
|8/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kutter Crawford
|8/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Nick Pivetta
|8/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Josiah Gray
|8/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|MacKenzie Gore
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.