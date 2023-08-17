Liberty vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (24-6) play A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (27-3), tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video and YES.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup.
Liberty vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video and YES
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-6.5)
|175
|-278
|+225
|BetMGM
|Aces (-6.5)
|174.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Aces (-6.5)
|174.5
|-290
|+210
|Tipico
|Aces (-6.5)
|176.5
|-260
|+200
Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Liberty have covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.
- Las Vegas has an ATS record of 16-10 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.
- New York has not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Aces games have gone over the point total 17 out of 29 times this season.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Liberty's 29 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
