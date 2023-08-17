The New York Liberty (24-6) will look to Breanna Stewart (second in WNBA, 23.3 points per game) going up against A'ja Wilson (fourth in league, 21.3) and the Las Vegas Aces (27-3) on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video and YES.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Prime Video, YES

Prime Video, YES Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Aces

New York's 88.5 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 79.6 Las Vegas gives up to opponents.

New York's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than Las Vegas has given up to its opponents (42.4%).

This season, the Liberty have an 18-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

New York is knocking down 38% of its shots from deep, which is four percentage points higher than the 34% Las Vegas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Liberty are 19-2 when shooting above 34% as a team from three-point range.

Las Vegas and New York rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 3.3 fewer rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty have played better offensively in their last 10 games, averaging 89.2 points per contest, 0.7 more than their season average of 88.5.

New York is sinking 12.2 three-pointers per contest in its past 10 games, which is 1.1 more than its average for the season (11.1). That said, it has a worse shooting percentage from three-point land over its previous 10 games (37.7%) compared to its season average (38%).

Liberty Injuries