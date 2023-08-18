The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 55 walks while batting .281.

Judge has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (26.9%), leaving the park in 7.6% of his plate appearances.

Judge has driven home a run in 26 games this year (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 19.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 56.7% of his games this year (38 of 67), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (14.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .213 AVG .358 .338 OBP .496 .434 SLG .817 11 XBH 22 8 HR 14 19 RBI 26 46/24 K/BB 33/31 1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings