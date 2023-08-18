Aaron Judge vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 55 walks while batting .281.
- Judge has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (26.9%), leaving the park in 7.6% of his plate appearances.
- Judge has driven home a run in 26 games this year (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 19.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 56.7% of his games this year (38 of 67), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (14.9%) he has scored more than once.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.213
|AVG
|.358
|.338
|OBP
|.496
|.434
|SLG
|.817
|11
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|14
|19
|RBI
|26
|46/24
|K/BB
|33/31
|1
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.38).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (158 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (8-7) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.81 ERA in 113 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
