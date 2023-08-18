DJ LeMahieu vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Friday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .314 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .242 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.
- LeMahieu is batting .375 during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 68 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 8.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has driven home a run in 23 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (31.3%), including four games with multiple runs (4.0%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.258
|AVG
|.225
|.341
|OBP
|.292
|.429
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|47/21
|K/BB
|42/17
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (158 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (8-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.81, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
