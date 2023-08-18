Giancarlo Stanton vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- .135 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Red Sox Player Props
|Yankees vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 28 walks while batting .201.
- Stanton has had a hit in 39 of 71 games this season (54.9%), including multiple hits 13 times (18.3%).
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (23.9%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (39.4%), including four games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.198
|AVG
|.203
|.271
|OBP
|.293
|.437
|SLG
|.451
|12
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|32/12
|K/BB
|41/16
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (8-7) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.81, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.