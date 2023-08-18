Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-21) take on the New York Liberty (24-7) at Footprint Center on Friday, August 18, 2023. The contest will start at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Mercury matchup.

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Liberty vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Liberty have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Mercury have put together an 11-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

New York has been favored by 11.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Phoenix has been an underdog by 11.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

A total of 16 out of the Liberty's 30 games this season have hit the over.

In the Mercury's 29 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

