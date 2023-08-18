In a Friday MLB slate that has a lot of thrilling contests, the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to watch.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Chicago Cubs (62-58) host the Kansas City Royals (39-84)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.282 AVG, 9 HR, 59 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.282 AVG, 9 HR, 59 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.276 AVG, 23 HR, 76 RBI)

CHC Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -178 +150 9

The Cleveland Guardians (58-63) play the Detroit Tigers (54-66)

The Tigers will hit the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)

José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.230 AVG, 21 HR, 66 RBI)

CLE Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -161 +136 8

The Cincinnati Reds (63-59) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (67-55)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.270 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.270 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -156 +133 10.5

The New York Yankees (60-61) face the Boston Red Sox (63-58)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.265 AVG, 18 HR, 49 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.265 AVG, 18 HR, 49 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.259 AVG, 27 HR, 81 RBI)

BOS Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -116 +103 5.5

The Washington Nationals (55-67) play the Philadelphia Phillies (66-55)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.281 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.281 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI) PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.297 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI)

PHI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -204 +170 9

The Atlanta Braves (78-42) host the San Francisco Giants (64-57)

The Giants will take to the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 27 HR, 73 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 27 HR, 73 RBI) SF Key Player: Michael Conforto (.249 AVG, 15 HR, 55 RBI)

ATL Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -227 +186 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (58-63) host the Detroit Tigers (54-66)

The Tigers will hit the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Friday at 7:40 PM ET. Click here for more information about this game

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)

José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.230 AVG, 21 HR, 66 RBI)

CLE Moneyline DET Moneyline Total - - -

The Texas Rangers (72-49) face the Milwaukee Brewers (65-57)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.282 AVG, 19 HR, 78 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.282 AVG, 19 HR, 78 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 67 RBI)

TEX Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -119 -100 8

The Minnesota Twins (63-59) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-67)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Target Field versus the Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.231 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.231 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.266 AVG, 18 HR, 59 RBI)

MIN Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -231 +190 8.5

The Houston Astros (70-52) play the Seattle Mariners (66-55)

The Mariners will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.297 AVG, 24 HR, 92 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.297 AVG, 24 HR, 92 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.269 AVG, 20 HR, 78 RBI)

HOU Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -147 +125 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (54-68) play the New York Mets (56-66)

The Mets will take to the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.284 AVG, 25 HR, 84 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.284 AVG, 25 HR, 84 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.223 AVG, 37 HR, 91 RBI)

STL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -138 +116 9.5

The Colorado Rockies (46-75) take on the Chicago White Sox (48-73)

The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.252 AVG, 20 HR, 62 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.252 AVG, 20 HR, 62 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.273 AVG, 32 HR, 66 RBI)

COL Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -110 -110 12

The Los Angeles Angels (60-62) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (73-50)

The Rays will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 42 HR, 85 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 42 HR, 85 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 16 HR, 60 RBI)

LAA Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -112 -107 9.5

The Oakland Athletics (34-87) play host to the Baltimore Orioles (74-47)

The Orioles will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.252 AVG, 2 HR, 37 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.252 AVG, 2 HR, 37 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.267 AVG, 16 HR, 58 RBI)

BAL Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -181 +153 8.5

The San Diego Padres (58-64) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (62-60)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.263 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI)

Juan Soto (.263 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI) ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.272 AVG, 28 HR, 82 RBI)

SD Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -176 +148 9

The Los Angeles Dodgers (74-46) take on the Miami Marlins (63-59)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.340 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.340 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.361 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)

LAD Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -147 +125 8.5

