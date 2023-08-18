Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty (24-7) meet the Phoenix Mercury (9-21) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday, August 18 at 10:00 PM ET.

New York enters this contest following an 88-75 defeat to Las Vegas. The Liberty's leading scorer was Ionescu, who ended the game with 22 points. With a final score of 81-71, Phoenix lost to Seattle the last time out. Sophie Cunningham led the team (25 PTS, 52.9 FG%, 4-11 from 3PT).

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-1000 to win)

Liberty (-1000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+650 to win)

Mercury (+650 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-12.5)

Liberty (-12.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ION

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty have been getting things done at both ends of the court this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in points per game (88.1) and third-best in points allowed per game (80.9).

New York has been getting things done in terms of rebounding this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in boards per game (37.9) and third-best in boards allowed per contest (33.4).

The Liberty have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 24.5 per game (best in WNBA).

New York ranks worst in the WNBA with 11.8 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 13.9 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in league).

The Liberty are playing well when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in treys (11.3 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (38%).

With 7.4 threes conceded per game, New York ranks fifth in the WNBA. It is giving up a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks sixth in the league.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have scored at a higher rate in home games than away from home in the 2023 season (89.5 at home versus 86.6 on the road), and have also allowed more points in home games than away from home (81.4 opponent points per home game versus 80.5 on the road).

When playing at home, New York averages the exact number of rebounds as on the road (37.9), while it lets its opponents grab 0.6 more boards in home games than in road games (33.7 at home, 33.1 on the road).

On average, the Liberty assist on more shots at home than on the road (24.8 at home, 24.1 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen New York turn the ball over at the same rate at home as on the road (13.9 per game). It has forced more turnovers at home (12.1 per game) than on the road (11.5).

This year, the Liberty are averaging 11.6 made three-pointers per game at home and 10.9 on the road (making 39.2% from deep in home games compared to 36.8% on the road).

This year, New York averages 7.7 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 7.1 on the road (allowing 33.6% shooting from deep in home games compared to 35.4% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have been favored on the moneyline 27 total times this season. They've gone 22-5 in those games.

The Liberty have a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter.

Against the spread, New York is 13-17-0 this year.

As 12.5-point favorites or more, New York is 3-6 against the spread.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Liberty have an implied win probability of 90.9%.

