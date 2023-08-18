Friday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (60-61) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (63-58) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Brayan Bello (8-7) will take the mound for the Red Sox in this matchup. The Yankees, however, have yet to list a starter.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The last 10 Yankees games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have won in 15, or 36.6%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, New York has come away with a win 11 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for New York is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (514 total runs).

The Yankees have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.05) in the majors this season.

