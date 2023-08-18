Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take the field against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (+105). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -125 +105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 40 of the 70 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, New York has a 35-25 record (winning 58.3% of its games).

The Yankees have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New York has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 120 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 54 of those games (54-61-5).

The Yankees have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 25-33 27-16 33-45 47-52 13-9

