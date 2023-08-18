Brayan Bello is set to start for the Boston Red Sox on Friday against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 163 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

New York ranks 22nd in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 514 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .305.

The Yankees rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

New York averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.05 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Yankees have a combined 1.248 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Jhony Brito (4-5) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings out of the bullpen against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

None of Brito's 12 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In 12 starts, Brito has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 4.1 frames per outing.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Michael King Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves L 11-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves L 5-0 Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves L 2-0 Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox - Home - Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Nick Pivetta 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals - Home Randy Vasquez MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals - Home - Patrick Corbin

