On Saturday, Aaron Judge (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge is hitting .281 with 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Judge has gotten a hit in 43 of 68 games this year (63.2%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (22.1%).
  • In 19 games this year, he has homered (27.9%, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 39.7% of his games this year, Judge has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (20.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 57.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (14.7%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 32
.214 AVG .358
.336 OBP .496
.452 SLG .817
12 XBH 22
9 HR 14
21 RBI 26
47/24 K/BB 33/31
1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 159 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.70 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
