On Saturday, Aaron Judge (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Kutter Crawford

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .281 with 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 55 walks.

Judge has gotten a hit in 43 of 68 games this year (63.2%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (22.1%).

In 19 games this year, he has homered (27.9%, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.7% of his games this year, Judge has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (20.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 57.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (14.7%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .214 AVG .358 .336 OBP .496 .452 SLG .817 12 XBH 22 9 HR 14 21 RBI 26 47/24 K/BB 33/31 1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings