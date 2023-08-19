Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills right now have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +1000.
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo covered seven times in 16 chances against the spread last season.
- Bills games went over the point total six out of 16 times last season.
- On the offensive side of the ball, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the by compiling 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).
- Last year the Bills were 7-1 at home and 6-2 away.
- In the AFC East the Bills were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 9-2.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen had 35 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).
- On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 762 yards.
- In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, hauling in 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).
- In the passing game a season ago, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, catching 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).
- Latavius Murray ran for 703 yards (58.6 per game) and five touchdowns in 12 games played for the Broncos.
- On defense last year, Matt Milano helped set the tone with three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 15 games.
Bills Player Futures
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
