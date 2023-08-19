Cameron Young will be among those playing the 2023 BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) from August 17-19.

Looking to wager on Young at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +3500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Cameron Young Insights

Young has finished below par 11 times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in three of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 17 rounds, Young has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Young has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Young has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 31 -6 278 0 20 1 5 $3.5M

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Young played this event was in 2022, and he finished 23rd.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,366 yards, 350 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), the scoring average is higher at +7 per tournament.

Young will take to the 7,366-yard course this week at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,346 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +7.

Young's Last Time Out

Young was in the 14th percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.81-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship ranked in the 38th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.61).

On the eight par-5 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Young shot better than 77% of the field (averaging 3.75 strokes).

Young carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the field averaged 4.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Young carded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.7).

Young's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were less than the tournament average of 12.5.

At that most recent competition, Young's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.4).

Young ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on six of the eight par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.6.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Young finished without one.

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards Young Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

