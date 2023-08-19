Giancarlo Stanton vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Red Sox Player Props
|Yankees vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Red Sox
|Yankees vs Red Sox Odds
|Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .202 with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 28 walks.
- Stanton has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has homered in 23.6% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this year (36.1%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 28 of 72 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.200
|AVG
|.203
|.271
|OBP
|.293
|.431
|SLG
|.451
|12
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|34/12
|K/BB
|41/16
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (5-6) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.70 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.