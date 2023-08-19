Gleyber Torres vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Saturday, Gleyber Torres (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.433) and total hits (122) this season.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 87 games this year (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- In 14.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.7% of his games this season, Torres has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (41.7%), including 12 multi-run games (10.0%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.275
|AVG
|.259
|.351
|OBP
|.313
|.481
|SLG
|.384
|22
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|5
|30
|RBI
|19
|36/28
|K/BB
|34/18
|7
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (5-6) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.70 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.70, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
