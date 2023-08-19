Greg Allen vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Greg Allen is back in action for the New York Yankees versus Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red SoxAugust 19 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 14 against the Braves) he went 0-for-1.
Greg Allen Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Greg Allen At The Plate
- Allen is hitting .150 with a triple, a home run and two walks.
- Allen has a hit in three of 11 games played this season (27.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Allen has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Greg Allen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|8
|.000
|AVG
|.200
|.000
|OBP
|.333
|.000
|SLG
|.533
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|2/0
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 159 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Crawford (5-6) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.70 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.70, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
