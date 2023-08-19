Greg Allen is back in action for the New York Yankees versus Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red SoxAugust 19 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 14 against the Braves) he went 0-for-1.

Greg Allen Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Greg Allen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Greg Allen At The Plate

  • Allen is hitting .150 with a triple, a home run and two walks.
  • Allen has a hit in three of 11 games played this season (27.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Allen has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Yankees Players vs the Red Sox

Greg Allen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 8
.000 AVG .200
.000 OBP .333
.000 SLG .533
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
2/0 K/BB 8/2
0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 159 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Crawford (5-6) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.70 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.70, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.