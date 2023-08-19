Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (batting .294 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and six RBI), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Red Sox.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .257 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 52 of 90 games this season (57.8%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (14.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 90), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this season (22 of 90), with two or more RBI nine times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32.2% of his games this season (29 of 90), with two or more runs five times (5.6%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.244
|AVG
|.267
|.301
|OBP
|.341
|.374
|SLG
|.363
|9
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|16/9
|K/BB
|36/17
|5
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (5-6) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.70 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
