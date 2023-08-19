Kutter Crawford will be starting for the Boston Red Sox when they take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +140. An 8-run total has been listed for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +140 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have gone 40-30 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

New York has a record of 19-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (76% winning percentage).

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

New York has played in 121 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-61-5).

The Yankees have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-29 25-33 27-16 33-46 47-53 13-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.