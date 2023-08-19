The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas hit the field against Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 164 total home runs.

New York ranks 22nd in baseball with a .400 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .231 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 517 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees' .305 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 13 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.

New York's 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the 10th-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.250).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (10-3) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Cole is trying to record his 19th quality start of the year.

Cole is seeking his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Marlins L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves L 11-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves L 5-0 Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves L 2-0 Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Jhony Brito Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Nick Pivetta 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Carlos Rodón Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals - Home Randy Vasquez Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays - Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin

