The New York Yankees (60-62) and the Boston Red Sox (64-58) will match up on Saturday, August 19 at Yankee Stadium, with Gerrit Cole getting the nod for the Yankees and Kutter Crawford taking the hill for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (10-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (5-6, 3.70 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 70 times and won 40, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 19-6 record (winning 76% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with 30 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a mark of 4-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Red Sox as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+135) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+105) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win AL East +30000 - 5th

