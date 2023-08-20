Aaron Judge vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Aaron Judge (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Winckowski. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .280 with 11 doubles, 24 home runs and 55 walks.
- In 44 of 69 games this season (63.8%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in 20 games this year (29.0%), homering in 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Judge has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (40.6%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (20.3%).
- In 40 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.215
|AVG
|.358
|.333
|OBP
|.496
|.469
|SLG
|.817
|13
|XBH
|22
|10
|HR
|14
|22
|RBI
|26
|47/24
|K/BB
|33/31
|1
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (160 total, 1.3 per game).
- Winckowski gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 44 appearances so far.
- In 44 appearances this season, he has put up a 3.20 ERA and averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .283 against him.
