DJ LeMahieu -- hitting .343 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Josh Winckowski on the hill, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is hitting .242 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.
  • In 68.3% of his games this year (69 of 101), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (16.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 101 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (7.9%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • LeMahieu has an RBI in 24 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
  • He has scored in 32 games this year (31.7%), including four multi-run games (4.0%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 47
.258 AVG .225
.338 OBP .292
.421 SLG .312
18 XBH 10
6 HR 2
21 RBI 9
50/21 K/BB 42/17
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Winckowski starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander has 44 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .283 against him this season. He has a 3.20 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his 44 games.
