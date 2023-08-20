Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of August 20 the New York Jets' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +1800, place them seventh in the league.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
New York Betting Insights
- New York put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, five Jets games hit the over.
- New York ranked 25th in total offense this season (318.2 yards per game), but it really clicked on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the with 318.2 yards allowed per game.
- At home last season, the Jets were 3-5. Away, they were 4-5.
- New York won just twice when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.
- In the AFC East the Jets won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.
Jets Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games with the Packers last year.
- Rodgers also ran for 94 yards and one TD.
- Dalvin Cook rushed for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games for the Vikings last season.
- Also, Cook had 39 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
- In the passing game a season ago, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, catching 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).
- In 15 games played for the Packers, Allen Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
- C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
