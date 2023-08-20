Sunday's contest between the New York Yankees (60-63) and the Boston Red Sox (65-58) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Yankees coming out on top. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on August 20.

The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (8-7) for the Yankees and Josh Winckowski (3-1) for the Red Sox.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have won 40 out of the 71 games, or 56.3%, in which they've been favored.

New York is 37-27 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 54.5% chance to win.

New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 518 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule