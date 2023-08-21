Currently the New York Giants are 20th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York put together a 13-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven Giants games hit the over.

New York totaled 333.9 yards per game on offense last season (18th in ), and it ranked 25th defensively with 358.2 yards allowed per game.

The Giants collected five wins at home last year and four on the road.

When the underdog in the game, New York went 6-5-1. When favored, the Giants went 3-2.

The Giants were 4-7-1 in the NFC, including 1-4-1 in the NFC East.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

Jones also rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

Barkley also had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero TDs.

Parris Campbell had 63 catches for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Colts.

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Okereke recorded 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1500 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3500 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +1000 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1500 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

