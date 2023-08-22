The Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kyle Tucker, Rafael Devers and others in this game.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Verlander Stats

The Astros' Justin Verlander (8-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 16 5.0 9 5 4 2 2 vs. Angels Aug. 11 6.0 6 3 3 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 5 7.0 7 2 2 4 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 30 5.1 5 1 1 5 1 at Yankees Jul. 25 6.0 2 0 0 6 4

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 29 doubles, 24 home runs, 60 walks and 92 RBI (132 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a slash line of .297/.377/.524 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has recorded 123 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.356/.433 so far this season.

Bregman brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 3-for-3 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Devers has 122 hits with 27 doubles, 29 home runs, 44 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.343/.524 so far this year.

Devers has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .478 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

