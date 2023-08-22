Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills right now have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +900.
Watch the Bills this season on Fubo!
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +125
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bills to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo covered seven times in 16 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bills games.
- Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on offense, ranking second-best in the with 397.6 total yards per game.
- The Bills had seven wins at home last season and six away.
- In the AFC East the Bills were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 9-2.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen had 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).
- Allen also rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs.
- Click here to read about Allen's 2023 fantasy outlook!
- Stefon Diggs had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.
- Should you draft Diggs in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- In 15 games a season ago, Gabriel Davis had 48 catches for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Is Davis worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- On the ground for the Broncos, Latavius Murray scored five touchdowns and picked up 703 yards (58.6 per game).
- Click here to learn more about Murray's 2023 fantasy value!
- In 15 games last year, Matt Milano delivered 1.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and three interceptions.
Bet on Bills to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Bills Player Futures
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of August 22 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.