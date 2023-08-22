Giancarlo Stanton vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .290 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks while batting .199.
- Stanton has recorded a hit in 40 of 74 games this year (54.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (17.6%).
- In 23.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.1% of his games this season, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.4%.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.194
|AVG
|.203
|.268
|OBP
|.293
|.418
|SLG
|.451
|12
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|37/13
|K/BB
|41/16
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (189 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gray (7-10 with a 3.96 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.96), 55th in WHIP (1.465), and 42nd in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
