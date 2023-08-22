The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 124 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .440. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season.

In 72.1% of his 122 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 122), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this year (27%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 55 .275 AVG .259 .354 OBP .313 .492 SLG .384 24 XBH 16 14 HR 5 31 RBI 19 39/30 K/BB 34/18 7 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings