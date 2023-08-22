Harrison Bader vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Harrison Bader (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .252 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Bader has gotten a hit in 46 of 74 games this season (62.2%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (18.9%).
- He has homered in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has driven home a run in 22 games this season (29.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (41.9%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|33
|.246
|AVG
|.258
|.285
|OBP
|.287
|.401
|SLG
|.367
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|27/6
|K/BB
|22/5
|7
|SB
|7
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.94 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (189 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season. He is 7-10 with a 3.96 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 129 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.96), 55th in WHIP (1.465), and 42nd in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.