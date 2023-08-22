On Tuesday, Harrison Bader (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Josiah Gray

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .252 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Bader has gotten a hit in 46 of 74 games this season (62.2%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (18.9%).

He has homered in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has driven home a run in 22 games this season (29.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (41.9%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 33 .246 AVG .258 .285 OBP .287 .401 SLG .367 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 27/6 K/BB 22/5 7 SB 7

Nationals Pitching Rankings